Aclara Opens New Headquarters For International Operations In Bilbao, Spain And New Facility In Cambridge, UK

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Aclara Technologies and its Affiliates, including Aclara Meters (collectively "Aclara"),leading suppliers of smart infrastructure and metering solutions to electric, gas and water utilities, have taken a significant step to supporttheir growing international business with the opening of a new headquarters for international operations in Bilbao, Spain and a new office in Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

Aclara now operates two facilities in Bilbao to serve the international market in EMEA, Asia, and Latin America. The new facilities will support a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to electric, water and gas utilities and will house the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) electric development center.

It encompasses all product lines with an emphasis on the electric and water sectors, and is home to Aclara's IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) electric meters development center. The state-of-the-art facility also features a full support meter development test lab on site. Located nearby, a second facility is dedicated to meter manufacturing and logistics.

The Cambridge office supports Aclara's expanding business and its technical support team in the UK. The facility is the hub for rolling out smart meters to Aclara's energy customers and the growing smart grid sensor business that serves distribution network operators in the UK, as well as Aclara's growing gas and water business in Europe.

"These developments are an important aspect of our transformation into a new Aclara, as we strategically expand our global reach in Europe and other parts of the world, and increase the breadth of our offering to span game-changing, end-to-end solutions for electric, gas and water utilities around the world," said Allan Connolly, Aclara's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Aclara

Aclara Technologies is a world-class service provider of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to approximately 800 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara offers a robust end-to-end solutions portfolio including meters and edge devices to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), headend and consumer engagement software, installation services, provision of laborand data analytics to equip operators with the actionable intelligence needed to manage their distribution networks. This comprehensive suite of products and services provides a single point of contact to address the needs of Aclara's utility partners from initial planning to implementation and beyond. In 2017 Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award and was named a finalist in three categories of the 2016 Platts Global Energy Awards. Aclara is owned by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or read our blog.

