Global Voice Algorithm Software Ecosystem Market Growth, Key Players and Competitive Analysis Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

The total voice software unit shipments are expected to increase from around 11 billion to 21 billion, between 2017 and 2022, globally.

This includes market segments including mobile, wearable devices, home, automotive, computing and industrial markets. Typically, a combination of multiple voice SW algorithms are typically used in many consumer devices. It provides details on software types, use cases and drivers for market growth, as well as providing insight on current providers, and supplier market shares.

Voice software algorithms have played an important role for years in smartphones, tablets, computing devices and in any other device where human to human communication has been adopted. Recent developments and the rapid expansion of human to machine communication, for example the use of virtual digital assistants (VDA) embedded within smartphones and smart home devices, has increased significantly the overall the need for voice software algorithms within consumer devices.

Semiconductor vendors such as Cirrus Logic, Conexant, DSP Group, MediaTek, NXP and Qualcomm provide internally developed voice user interface and/or voice enhancement software solutions. In some cases the software is included in the price of their silicon, offering also the option to replace their own software with third party software solutions, from software vendors such as Alango, DSP Concepts, Sensory, Rubidium, iFlytek, MightyWorks, Nuance. Third party solutions are typically packaged up in collaboration with the semiconductor vendors to minimise time to market.

