energyOrbit Secures Energy Innovation Stevie Award In 2017 American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 20 in New York

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In a testament to its innovative utility centric energy efficiency and demand side management (DSM) software solution, energyOrbit was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Energy Innovation category in The 15thAnnual American Business Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511516/energyOrbit.jpg

The awards recognized energyOrbit for its automated customer engagement and operational management cloud software platform. Seven of the 15 largest investor owned utilities in North America along with dozens of other municipal utilities, cooperatives and third party implementers utilize energyOrbit to realize up to 75 percent improvement in efficiency and operational savings in their DSM operations. The customer engagement solution is powered on the SalesforceTM platform to provide an integrated user experience that drives energy savings, streamlines energy audits and increases administrator productivity.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our work supporting the utility industry to improve and expand its energy efficiency and demand side management operations," said Udi Merhav CEO of energyOrbit. "Energy efficiency is critical to the health of our energy grid. Beyond saving customers money, this 'fifth fuel' allows utilities to avoid new investments in generation capacity, and for states to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets. We feel fortunate and are proud to be active players in the clean energy economy and to doing our part in making our customers successful in achieving energy savings through our integrated and dynamic software solution."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market leading solution for cloud Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of of to 75 percent improved efficiency and operational savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly. As of 2015, the energyOrbit platform has helped utilities and third-party implementers collectively reduce over 5,585 GWh of energy demand which is equivalent to 97 percent of San Francisco's annual electricity use. For more information on energyOrbit please visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow up on Twitter (@energyOrbit) and on LinkedIn(linkedin.com/company/energyorbit-formerly-crmorbit-).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Technica Communications for energyOrbit

Tyler Allen

tyler@technicacommunications.com

225-205-8107