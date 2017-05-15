With the company targeting growth in the Enterprise and Cloud segments, as well as aggressively expanding its operations globally, Veeam realigns its executive roster to provide the foundation for continued success; reaffirms its goal of $1B in revenue by 2019

Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, today announced that it has promoted President COO and member of the Board of Directors, Peter McKay, and co-founder, member of the Board of Directors and CTO, Andrei Baronov, to the position of Co-CEOs. Current CEO and member of the Board of Directors, William H. Largent, will take on a new role as Chairman of the Finance Compensation Committees. Veeam co-founder and Director, Ratmir Timashev, continues in his existing role.

These executive changes add extra focus and strength to help the company continue its rapid expansion into the Enterprise and Cloud segments and enable it to accelerate growth into the Americas and APJ markets. Also, Veeam reaffirms its goal of becoming $1B in revenue company by 2019.

"Since starting operations in 2006, Veeam's growth has been meteoric," said William H. Largent, Chairman of the Finance Compensation Committees at Veeam. "We have bold plans for Veeam's future. Our vision of enabling any business to deliver the Digital Life experience customers expect means that we need to continue to be aggressive and customer focused, building on our growth trajectory. These new assignments will help to provide the foundation for continued expansion, and I am delighted that Peter and Andrei have accepted these new roles."

"Peter has a powerful track record as CEO of several successful startups as well as leadership positions in large established technology leaders like VMware and IBM, and has taken Veeam to the next level in the short 10 months since he joined last summer," added Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder at Veeam. "Peter has played a pivotal role in strengthening our GTM sales and marketing strategy and teams, and taking the company into Enterprise and Cloud segments. By stepping up and running the go-to-market side of the business, and teaming up with long-term co-founder [Andrei] and the visionary that drives our technology and solutions, we are providing a rock-solid platform for future growth."

As Co-CEOs, Mr. McKay and Mr. Baronov will focus on key functional competencies and they, along with Mr. Largent and Mr. Timashev as members of the Board of Directors, will be responsible for optimizing the company's growth potential:

Mr. McKay will spearhead Veeam's go-to-market, Finance and HR functions, as well as work in tandem with Mr. Baronov as Co-CEO to drive the company's future growth

As Co-CEO, Mr. Baronov will continue his existing CTO responsibilities, and shall oversee Veeam's R&D, market strategy and product management functions with the focus on continued expansion of Veeam's total addressable market (TAM)

As Chairman of the Finance Compensation Committees, Mr. Largent will be responsible for the oversight of all corporate governance matters, tax structure, investment management and the internal audit function.

For more information please visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives(RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 47,000 ProPartners and more than 242,000 customers worldwide. Veeam's global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005515/en/

Contacts:

Veeam Software Public Relations Manager, Corporate Americas

Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309