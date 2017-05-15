Orava Residential REIT plc



PRESS RELEASE 15 MAY 2017 AT 3.00 p.m.



ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT'S JANUARY - MARCH 2017 INTERIM REPORT PUBLICATION AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING



Orava Residential REIT plc will publish its Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 18, 2017 approximately at 8.00 a.m.



Briefing for analysts, investors and media



A briefing for analysts, investors and media, conducted in Finnish, will be held on the same day Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. The briefing will take place at Pörssitalo, Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki. Entrance via NASDAQ Helsinki reception. The material presented in the briefing (in Finnish) will be available after the briefing on www.oravaasuntorahasto.fi.



Pekka Peiponen



CEO



Pekka Peiponen, CEO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102



