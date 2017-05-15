Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec targets EUR 50 million savings by reducing indirect purchasing spend, streamlining processes and planning Cargotec Business Services operations

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 MAY 2017 AT 3:00 PM EEST

Cargotec targets EUR 50 million savings by reducing indirect purchasing spend, streamlining processes and planning Cargotec Business Services operations

Cargotec plans to reduce indirect purchasing spend, streamline common transactional business support processes and consolidate Finance, HR, Information Management and Indirect Procurement related support services under a planned new Cargotec Business Services operations. Planned actions target annual cost savings of EUR 50 million from 2020 and onwards.

Investments enable higher efficiency

Cargotec has invested almost EUR 100 million in modern tools to have more efficient processing of transactions as well as better transparency and controls for operations. By streamlining processes and consolidating services and operations, efficiency and controls of functions can be improved to drive economies of scale and visibility.

Cost savings of EUR 50 million from 2020 onwards

Cargotec is targeting EUR 50 million annual cost savings from 2020 onwards. Approximately 2/3 of the savings would come from reductions in global indirect purchasing spend like logistics, external services and facilities. The remaining part of the savings would come from applying new technologies, like automation, in support processes and from the planned new Cargotec Business Services operations that would start its activities in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Cargotec Business Services operations is planned to start by serving businesses in Finland. According to initial estimates, the proposed measures and changes could result in the reduction need of approximately 60 employees in Finland. The employee cooperation negotiations about the planned measures will start immediately. The planned restructuring measures with possible personnel implications would start during this year and would be completed the first half of 2018, at the latest.

Further information will be communicated at the Cargotec Capital Markets Day 12 September 2017 in London.

