Kamux Oyj: Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2017

24 May 2017: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2017.

24 August 2017: Kamux Corporation will publish its half-yearly report for January-June 2017.

23 November 2017: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2017.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 50 car showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees.

