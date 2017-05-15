The scientists have used engineering epidemiology and statistical-data analytics to predict how polyethylene terephthalate films in solar panels deteriorate under multi-factor accelerated weathering exposures.

Researchers from the Case Western Reserve University and Turkey's Gebze Technical University (GTU) have used engineering epidemiology and statistical-data analytics to develop new models for predicting how PET (polyethylene terephthalate) backsheets applied to solar modules deteriorate when exposed to various accelerated weathering conditions.

PET films are commonly used in the back of solar modules as a durable protective barrier for the electronic components and to protect people from getting an electrical shock.

The group of scientists ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...