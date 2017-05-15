Just days after Tesla announced it was taking orders - and down-payments - for its much-hyped and quite good looking solar roof, an Australian made printed solar innovation that could rival Elon Musk's power generating tiles has moved one major step closer to commercialisation.

A University of Newcastle team of researchers has this week launched Australia's first large-scale demonstration of printed solar panels, as part of a final phase of testing and modifications of the potentially ground-breaking renewable energy technology.

The lightweight and flexible solar panels are made by printing an advanced electronic ink onto paper thin, clear laminated sheets using conventional printing presses.

The UON team, led by Professor Paul Dastoor, has pioneered both the electronic ink and the printing process over a period of more than 15 years, and is now testing the printed solar panels across a 100 square meter site at the UON campus.

As you can see in the video below, the printed "panels" are so light that they were tethered to the roof and walls of the demonstration site by velcro strips, and Dastoor explains that the labour involved in its 'roll-out' is exactly that…'rolling out' a long sheet of the laminated material. The launch of the demonstration project on Monday, he said, brings the technology one step closer to commercialisation and puts Australia at the head of the pack on printed solar.

"This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...