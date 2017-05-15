TXT Stock: BreakoutThere are rumors swirling that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is interested in buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). As of yet, this rumor is unconfirmed because a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin failed to comment on it. Regardless, this unconfirmed rumor caused Textron stock to leap higher by 3.6%. This surge in price has done a number on the TXT stock chart, which is now suggesting that a higher stock price is a reasonable assumption. This assumption is predicated on the surge in price that occurred.

