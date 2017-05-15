The City, a Novel by Sam Bookatz, is Officially Announced

The Novel is Described as an "Anthem for a New Generation of Disillusioned Bright Young Things"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / The City: a novel by Sam Bookatz, is an upcoming story that will perfectly capture the coming age of the Millennial generation. Described as a "dystopian odyssey through LDN2016," Bookatz said his new book is a snapshot of the angst and excitement of a city in flux, as well as the world that still revolves around it.

To learn more about The City and read an excerpt from Bookatz's debut novella "Unmedicated," please visit https://goo.gl/9jClq9.

After completing 18 months of "inadvertent research" in London and 7 months of introspection in Laos and Sydney, Bookatz is ready to complete The City, which he said will be a "captivating literary call to arms for a new generation of disillusioned Bright Young Things," as well as a cross between 1984, American Psycho, Absolutely Fabulous and Ulysses.

The novel will tell the story of Zac Kaplan, an intelligent and introspective 24-year-old graduate lawyer who has been hired by a ruthless law firm in London.

"Zac's big break finds him trapped in a rat-wheel of 18 hour work days churning out contracts under the nose of his draconian supervisor and sleeping in 'rest pods' in the building's basement, his only reprieve being the Victory Gin wheeled out to the middle of the office floor on the regular Friday 'drinks trolley,'" Bookatz said, adding that in a moment of desperation, Zac hatches an elaborate ploy to transform the Orwellian nightmare of his life into something more like the West-end musicals that he loves.

"Against the historical backdrop of Brexit and a society caving on itself, the unlikely hero's adventures take him through the boardrooms of FTSE-100 companies, the underground parties of London's Elite and the print-room of the least architecturally inspired office-block in EC2Y, and he uncovers scandal, corruption and most importantly, the true definition of success in the age of post-neoliberalism."

In order to help fund the year that Bookatz will need to finish The City, he recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise $15,000 AUD through crowdfunding.

About The City:

The City is a new novel by Australian author Sam Bookatz. The story, which combines elements of 1984, Absolutely Fabulous and other works, describes the disillusionment of realising the price of achieving one's dreams. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/9jClq9.

