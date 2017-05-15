eClinicalHealth Limited, a cloud-based remote clinical research technology company, celebrates a record year of thought leadership in direct-to-patient and remote research. During the last year, the ClinpalTM Team has contributed to sixteen published articles and been invited speakers to twelve industry events.

In October 2016, Kai Langel, Director of Patient and Technology Solutions at eClinicalHealth, was the invited Keynote Speaker at the United States National Institute of Health (NIH) Virtual Clinical Trials Festival in Bethesda. Kai's presentation on "Remote Clinical Research Model Key Considerations, Methodologies and Results" discussed the design options for virtual clinical trials and highlighted the VERKKO study, the first successful, fully remote clinical study carried out in Europe.

In 2017, the ClinpalTM Team continues to provide thought leadership and education to the clinical research industry as invited speakers, including the DIA (Drug Information Association) meeting in Chicago, USA, the PhUSE (Pharmaceutical Users Software Exchange) event in Uxbridge, UK, the LuxCLIN (Clinical Research in Luxembourg) conference in Luxembourg, and the Karolinska Trial Alliance National Conference on Clinical Studies in Stockholm, Sweden. Kai Langel will also be instructing a course regarding Digital Communication with Patients as part of the Advanced Studies in Clinical Research program at the University of Basel, Switzerland.

About eClinicalHealth

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the ClinpalTM remote research platform, was founded in 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to leading open and collaborative innovation discussions about patient-centric clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs and other service and technology providers.

