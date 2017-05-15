ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: EXS)(OTCQB: EXSFF)(FRANKFURT: E1H1)(BERLIN: E1H1) is pleased to announce the beginning of a 3,000 meter drilling program on the Timmins Porcupine West Property.

The past completed diamond drilling programs have successfully confirmed the model and the gold bearing mineralized structure for more than 2000 meters of strike length at a vertical depth from 600 to 900 meters. It is currently open on strike and at depth. The first five phases of drilling (106,000 meters) were concentrated on the "5" Zones of gold mineralization located within south limb of the geo-syncline.

This phase of diamond drilling will be designed to test and to expand the resource by drilling into the high grade gold mineralization in shear zone 4 and shear zone 5 on the south limb of the eastern portion of the orebody. The results from this new phase of drilling will be integrated into the model and the drill hole locations will be determined to maximize the geological information that will be imputed into the 3-D Gemcom model. The "5" Zones identified through modelling strikes east northeast and dips to the north at 70 to 80 degrees. The drilling has confirmed the association of gold mineralization with Quartz feldspar (QFP) and syenite porphyry, similar to that found at the Tahoe Resources Inc. West Timmins Properties. The 3-D geological model may be viewed on our website: www.explorresources.com.

Chris Dupont, President and Chief Executive Officer of Explor Resources Inc. commented: "With this phase of diamond drilling, we expect to continue to report excellent drill results. We expect the continuity of the mineralization from hole to hole as well as the grade encountered to date to continue as we expand the known resource."

The Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property consists of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented claims located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp for a total 3,200 hectares. The highway 101 bisects the property and provides access from the city of Timmins located 13 km to the east. The property has been explored since 1927 by numerous ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of up to 111 holes. In 1984, Dome Exploration discovered and delineated a gold mineralized zone that was approximately 350 meters long and 45 meters wide and open below 350 meters of vertical depth. Explor also announces that Teck Resources Limited has decided to return the Property to Explor.

The Timmins Porcupine West Project has a structural target model developed by Explor based on the "Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum System". The Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum (HMC) System has produced a total of over 30 million oz of gold and is spatially associated with the Pearl Lake Porphyry.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Quebec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Quebec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of cu-zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Quebec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

Open Pit Mineral Resources at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated: 213,000 oz (4,283,000 tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au) Inferred: 77,000 oz (1,140,000 tonnes at 2.09 g/t Au) Underground Mineral Resources at a 1.70 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated: 396,000 oz (4,420,000 tonnes at 2.79 g/t Au) Inferred: 393,000 oz (5,185,000 tonnes at 2.36 g/t Au)

