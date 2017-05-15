VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX)(NYSE MKT: KLDX) ("Klondex" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its independent technical report titled "Technical Report for the True North Mine, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada" has been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and is now also available on the Company's website. Practical Mining LLC authored the report, which is dated May 12, 2017, with an effective date of March 31, 2017 (the "Technical Report").

About Klondex Mines Ltd. (www.klondexmines.com)

Klondex is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine (formerly known as the Rice Lake Mine) and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora mine and ore milling facility (formerly known as Esmeralda), also located in Nevada, USA.

More Information

John Seaberg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

O: 775-284-5757

M: 303-668-7991

jseaberg@klondexmines.com