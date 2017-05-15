

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Monday morning, extending modest gains from last week.



Rising crude oil prices lifted spirits on Wall Street this morning, but concerns about the global economy and numerous geopolitical hotspots have put a slight premium on safe haven assets like gold.



Gold was up $3 a $1232 an ounce, its highest in a few weeks.



On the U.S. economic front, traders are looking ahead to the release of the empire state manufacturing data at 8:30 am ET and the National Association of Home Builders survey at 10 am ET.



Recent economic data has been mixed, but analysts expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the second time this year when the central bank meets in June.



Gold's direction could depend on whether rising oil prices spark a prolonged rally in equities. Overnight, Russia and Saudi Arabia announced an extension of an agreement to freeze oil output.



