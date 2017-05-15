Global 3D Bioprinting Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25% by 2021 - Rising Number of Collaborations Among the End Users for Knowledge Sharing Purposes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global 3D bioprinting market to grow at a CAGR of 25.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is collaboration among the end-users for knowledge sharing purposes. The current end-users of 3D bioprinters are mostly limited to research organizations, bioengineering laboratories, and universities. In April 2016, the Italian Regenerative Medicine Infrastructure (IRMI) has initiated the setting up of advanced infrastructure in the European region to ensure sharing of knowledge and 3D bioprinting technologies among different disciplines in the genre of regenerative medicine. The IRMI is organized and facilitated by nine Italian universities, five research organizations, and seven private societies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is companies providing low-cost 3d bioprinters penetrating the market. 3D bioprinters are complex and much more advanced than traditional 3D printers. These complexities make the 3D bioprinter expensive to procure. However, the prices of the 3D bioprinters are witnessing a steep decline mainly due to the increasing number of new vendors entering the market. These vendors are providing low-cost 3D bioprinters to low-budget research organizations, laboratories, and universities. Ourobotics that is a startup is selling its 3D bioprinter called Revolution, which uses syringe-based extrusion technology, at the retail price of $14,000.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is inability of researchers to combine vascular supply in printed tissues and organs. Although the 3D bioprinting market has witnessed major breakthroughs over the years, it is far from bioprinting a fully functional organ or tissue for transplant. The researchers are successful in bioprinting parts of an organ or tissue that has cells fully capable of performing their dedicated functions. However, they haven't been able to combine vascular veins in the printed organs, though it can be printed separately.

Key vendors

3D Bioprinting Solutions

3D Biotek

Advanced BioMatrix

BioBots

CELLINK

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Digilab

EnvisionTEC

InSphero

Organovo

SHINING 3D TECH

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by source of revenue

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendors profiles

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qd8t6j/global_3d

