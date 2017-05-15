

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG), Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd., and Two Sigma Insurance Quantified, LP or 'TSIQ', an independent affiliate of Two Sigma Investments, LP, said that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding designed to expand their partnership with a view to leading the data-driven evolution of underwriting.



The MOU underscores AIG's, Hamilton's and TSIQ's commitment to transforming commercial insurance through data science and technology. It follows the three companies' investment in Attune, the data-enabled technology platform launched in September 2016 to serve the U.S. small to medium-sized commercial insurance market.



As per the terms of the MOU: Attune's target market will be expanded to include companies with annual revenues of up to $35 million, a target market segment of up to $150 billion in annual gross written premiums. Hamilton will retain its one-third ownership of Attune.



AIG has agreed in principle it will acquire Hamilton USA, the U.S. platform of Hamilton Insurance Group, to continue accelerating its application of data science and analytics to transform underwriting.



AIG and TSIQ will enter into a partnership to leverage TSIQ's insurance-focused data science and technology expertise for a broad spectrum of commercial insurance underwritten globally by AIG.



Hamilton Re and AIG will enter into a reinsurance strategic partnership in which Hamilton Re will be provided with the opportunity to participate on market terms in an increased volume of AIG's ceded reinsurance. The relationship could result in material premium growth for Hamilton Re and provides AIG an alternative source of reinsurance capital.



