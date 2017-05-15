Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Continuous Manufacturing Market By Product, End User Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the continuous manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.
By application, the end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, in 2017. FDA approval for certain drugs manufactured by the continuous process is the primary factor driving the growth of this segment.
On the basis of end user, the full-scale manufacturing companies are expected to hold the highest share of the market, in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality, drug supply, and operational costs.
Product launch was the dominant strategy adopted by key industry participants to increase their market share and cater to unmet needs.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Cost-Effective Approach for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Better Efficiency of Manufacturing Operations Offered By Continuous Processes
- Support From Regulatory Authorities for the Implementation of Continuous Manufacturing
Restraint
- Lack of Technical and Regulatory Clarity
Opportunities
- Industry-Academia Collaborations
- Expected Growth in Generic Manufacturing
Challenges
- Significant Infrastructural Investments and Global Regulatory Uncertainty
- Concerns Related to Cleaning Validation in Continuous Manufacturing
Major players include
- Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.)
- Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany)
- Coperion GmbH (Germany)
- GEA Group AG (Germany)
- Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)
- Glatt GmbH (Germany)
- KORSCH AG (Germany)
- L.B. Bohle Maschinen Verfahren Gmbh (Germany)
- Munson Machinery Company
- Scott Equipment Company (U.S.)
- Sturtevant
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
