

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Norton by Symantec (SYMC) said that Norton Core, a secure Wi-Fi router, is available for pre-order purchase at Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy (BBY). Consumers can pre-order the high-performance router, that delivers fast and secure internet throughout the home, to protect home networks and their connected personal devices from malware, viruses and hackers.



Amazon and Best Buy will offer Norton Core through online pre-orders for a limited time at $249.99 ($279.99 MSRP), bundled with a one-year complimentary subscription to Norton Core Security Plus that includes protection for an unlimited number of connected personal devices such as laptops, desktops, Macs, Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, and IoT/connected devices. Norton Core is available in two color options: Titanium Gold and Granite Gray.



Norton Core is planned to begin shipping US pre-orders in summer 2017. Norton.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com pre-order price is $249.99 until July 1, 2017.



