

Romania's current account deficit increased in the three months ended March from a year ago, preliminary figures from the National Bank of Romania showed Monday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 690 million in the first quarter from EUR 314 million in the corresponding period last year.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 2.15 billion in the March quarter from EUR 1.87 million last year. At the same time, the surplus on services trade dropped fractionally to EUR 1.80 billion from EUR 1.82 billion.



The primary income deficit was EUR 580 million in the first quarter versus EUR 821 million shortfall in the same period of 2016. On the other side, the secondary income surplus declined to EUR 240 million from EUR 557 million.



Data also showed that Romania's long-term external debt at the end of the first quarter totaled EUR 68.97 billion against EUR 68.98 million at the end of December quarter.



