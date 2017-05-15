EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Radient Technologies ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RTI) is pleased to announce the completion of the second phase of its previously announced joint venture research agreement with Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") (TSX VENTURE: ACB).

As previously announced, Radient and Aurora entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with regard to the exclusive joint development and commercialization of superior and standardized cannabinoid extracts for the Canadian market. In accordance with the MOU, the parties entered into a joint venture research agreement to confirm the effectiveness of Radient's MAP™ technology for cannabis extraction.

Results from the first phase of study which included activities at bench scale were encouraging, with the parties agreeing in February, 2017 to commence the second phase of study. The second phase of study which included preliminary scale-up activities has been completed, with third-party confirmation of analytical findings currently underway. A final report, subject to the timing of third-party confirmation, is expected by May 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to have completed this phase in our collaboration with Aurora, and taken one more step towards proving Radient's potential in the cannabis space to deliver increased production capacity, while maintaining the highest standards of product safety, quality assurance, and purity" said Denis Taschuk, CEO of Radient. "We look forward to the completion of third-party confirmations, and taking the next steps with Aurora."

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using its proprietary MAP™ natural product extraction technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its initial 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

