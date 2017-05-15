Eros Now, one of the fastest growing digital over-the-top (OTT) Indian entertainment platforms, owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), today announced a partnership with T-Mobile's video streaming program, Binge On. This association will enable users of T-Mobile across the United States to enjoy Eros Now's premium entertainment through Binge On without paying any data charges.

Eros Now, a world-class digital OTT platform, will now reach out to T-Mobile's large customer base of approximately 71.5 million users across the US, who can stream its extensive library of Bollywood and regional language films, music, and originals for free without using any high-speed data, all automatically applied to their qualifying plan.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said, "We are excited about our exponential growth by joining hands with a leading American wireless network player like T-Mobile, a strategic association that will enable us to continue engaging with newer customers in the US thorough their optimized video streaming Binge On".

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand Indian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 55 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. In 2015, 3 out of the top 4 box office films and 7 out of the top 15 box office films were from Eros. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005784/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 (0)20 7258 9909

Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Media:

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com