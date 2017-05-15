Olaine, 2017-05-15 14:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" (reg. No. 40003007246, legal address: Rupnicu street 5, Olaine, LV-2114) the Management Board hereby announces that the following item has been additionally included into the agenda of the Annual shareholders meeting scheduled for June 01st, 2017:



- Election of the Council.



Additional item has been included into agenda due to receipt of the May 12th,2017, resignation notice by the Council member Geliia Gildeeva based on the rights provided by part 8 article 296 of the Commercial law of the Republic of Latvia.



Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Management Board



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv