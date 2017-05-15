CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO) has announced an economic development mission is underway in Beijing with TURBO representatives meeting with Chinese counterparts for the sole purpose to select investment partners for TURBO's cultural and education joint venture with the U.S. and China.

TURBO recently announced it has formed two (2) new business units -- Turbo International and Turbo Education -- in preparation for a joint venture with China counterparts for an education and cultural exchange via a "Netflix" monthly subscription business model for China Education Television Network "CETV." CETV has approximately 600 million cable subscribers.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO, states, "Demos Vardiabasis, Ph.D., TURBO's first Independent Board Member, is team lead on this China economic development mission on behalf of TURBO joined by Mr. Albert Huang, President of Turbo International. 'Dr. Demos' as he is popularly known by, is a professor of economics, Chair of the Presidents and Key Executives MBA program and former Associate Dean at Pepperdine's Graziadio School of Business and Management in Southern California. Part of our strategy is to use licensed intellectual entertainment properties, and Mr. William Teitelbaum, TURBO's EVP and former EVP of Merchandising and Product Development at KingWorld/CBS, is managing securing the right intellectual property entertainment licenses for this initiative for TURBO."

"There are tremendous opportunities for U.S. companies to do business in China. The knowledge, experience, and technology of companies just like TURBO are exactly what China needs today. China understands that in order to become a world economic leader along with the U.S., it needs to develop a top-notch entertainment industry," Vardiabasis said.

Dr. Vardiabasis previously led the California Commission on Economic Development under former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and fronted the first California Entertainment and Tourism Advisory Committee. The Media and Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA), a group of leading industry service and technology solution providers, appointed Dr. Vardiabasis as Chairman of the MESA China Entertainment Technology Alliance. His leadership fostered connections between MESA members, its various special interest groups and the China Consortium of businesses. With Vardiabasis at its helm, MESA China Entertainment Technology Alliance expanded and deepened relationships between Hollywood, U.S. service providers and the entertainment industry in China. He championed the exchange of the entertainment industry, technology sector, many services and professionals.

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO, states, "By forming Turbo International and Turbo Education, we will reach millions of Chinese families that are eager for their children to learn English as a second language, as well as life lessons and social responsibility. And our 'Netflix subscription business model' of our China Joint Venture will translate into significant revenue that in turn will result in shareholder value."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a diversified investment management company that partners with companies that generate long-term predictable long-term cash flow anywhere in the world.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Robert W Singerman

Chairman and CEO

Turbo Global Partners, Inc.

http://www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

Direct / +1(888) 502-8666

Fax / +1(888) 417-0853



