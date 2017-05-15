DOYLESTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) -ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. As previously announced, effective March 29, 2017 and with the approval of the Company's stockholders, the Company completed the sale of assets comprised principally of the sale of intellectual property rights and other assets relating to the Cold-EEZE
We continue to own and operate our manufacturing facility and manufacturing business in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and our headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. As part of the sale of the Cold-EEZE
Net sales from continuing operations were $771,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to net sales of $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. In addition, the loss from continuing operations before income taxes was $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.
As a consequence of the sale of the Cold-EEZE
Utilization of net operating loss carryforwards may be subject to certain statutory limitations. Based on the Company's preliminary analysis, it does not believe that the current net operating loss carryforwards are subject to these limitations as of March 31, 2017. However, until the Company completes a final analysis upon filing of its 2017 income tax return, there can be no assurances that the preliminary analysis is accurate or complete. Should the Company identify any limitations upon the completion of its final analysis, the impact could be material to the financial statements and that the Company could incur additional income tax expense arising from the sale of the Cold-EEZE
The Company realized net income from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017, of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.08) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The Company realized net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017, of $27.7 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $30,000, or ($0.00) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2016.
Ted Karkus, the CEO of the Company, stated, "The ProPhase Labs team succeeded in revitalizing the Cold-EEZE
Mr. Karkus added, "Looking ahead, we still have significant responsibilities related to the transition of the Cold-EEZE
Mr. Karkus also noted, "We started shipping our new dietary supplement, Legendz XL
Additionally Mr. Karkus stated, "Within the over the counter remedies market, we are actively exploring new product technologies, applications, product line extensions and other new product opportunities. We are also exploring and will consider and pursue other alternatives and strategies, including, but not limited to, investments and acquisitions in other sectors and industries."
ProPhase is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health care products that are offered to the general public. We are also engaged in the research and development of other potential over-the-counter ("OTC") drugs and natural base health products, including supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products, and intend to explore and evaluate opportunities outside of the consumer products industry.
Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the launch of our new line of TK Supplements
PROPHASE LABS, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended ------------------------------- March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 --------------- --------------- Net sales $ 771 $ 1,016 Cost of sales 686 731 --------------- --------------- Gross profit 85 285 --------------- --------------- Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 115 298 Administration 1,080 1,203 Research and development 34 38 --------------- --------------- 1,229 1,539 --------------- --------------- Interest expense, net (54) (52) --------------- --------------- Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,198) (1,306) Income tax benefit from continuing operations 18,123 - --------------- --------------- Income (loss) from continuing operations 16,925 (1,306) --------------- --------------- Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,365 (30) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 26,349 - --------------- --------------- Income (loss) from discontinued operations 27,714 (30) --------------- --------------- Net income (loss) $ 44,639 $ (1,336) =============== =============== Basic earnings (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $0.99 ($0.08) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1.62 - --------------- --------------- Net income (loss) $2.61 ($0.08) =============== =============== Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $0.95 ($0.08) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1.56 - --------------- --------------- Net income (loss) $2.51 ($0.08) =============== =============== Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,082 17,081 =============== =============== Diluted 17,772 17,081 =============== ===============
PROPHASE LABS, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,800 $ 441 Accounts receivable $ 3,410 $ 5,770 Inventory $ 2,155 $ 2,736 Total current assets $ 49,662 $ 9,627 Total assets $ 57,543 $ 12,802 Total current liabilities $ 6,873 $ 6,840 Total stockholders' equity $ 50,670 $ 5,962
