Quarterly Data Centre Price Tracker Price Analysis of European Data Centres 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Price Tracker - Quarterly Price Analysis of European Data Centres" newsletter to their offering.

The service is the first of its kind in Europe and provides the most comprehensive analysis of Data Centre pricing available using the unique pricing database, which is updated on a quarterly basis using information received directly from the Data Centre Providers.

The Data Centre Price Tracker provides average pricing on rack space pricing for 14 European countries, including - Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Each quarterly edition of the service provides average overall Data Centre pricing, Carrier Based Data Centre average pricing & Carrier Neutral Data Centre pricing. It also provides average Pan European Data Centre pricing for selected providers in the four country markets of France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

The author continues to innovate with the service and has introduced a comparison of colocation and Premium Data Centre pricing by country in response to popular demand. It also provides a selection of bundled power pricing from 1kW up to 6kW per rack. And since October 2012 the author has added a PowerPoint supplement of the main Data Centre price changes from Quarter to Quarter. The service also includes a quarterly update of key new Data Centre capacity entering the market.

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2fkkt/data_centre_price

