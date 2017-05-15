Metalworking Fluids Market: Expansion of Global Steel and Metal Fabrication Industry Drives Demand, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global metalworking fluids market is highly fragmented and moderately competitive in nature. Transparency market Research (TMR) has observed that key players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions and exclusive agreements to increase their outreach across different sectors and enhance their market shares. Some of the leading companies in the global metalworking fluids market are FUCHS, Houghton, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Castrol Ltd., Total, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

The threat of new entrants is likely to remain moderate to high during the forecast period. "Easy availability of raw materials and rapid technological developments in metalworking fluids have rendered the market highly opportunistic for new players," says TMR's lead analyst. The global metalworking fluids market had a valuation of US$10.33 bn in 2016 and is projected to rise to US$14.79 bn by the end of 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2024.

Asia Pacific Remains at Forefront through 2024 Owing to Robust Growth of End-user Industries

On the basis of application, removal fluids will continue to the most prominent segment until 2024, accounting for 51.4% of the overall market volume. The segment will also expand at a CAGR higher than any other segment during the review period. The demand for metalworking fluids in metal removal is likely to increase due to the robust growth of the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific will continue to account for the lion's share in the global arena until 2024. The region is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of volume during the same period. While developed regions will witness a slowdown in the growth, developing regions will be prominent destinations for global participants, owing to the flourishing growth of end-user industries.

Flourishing Growth of Automotive Sector Triggers Adoption

The global steel and metal fabrication industry has witnessed consistent growth over the last few years. "Metalworking fluids are used as coolants in applications such as metal treating, metal forming, metal removal, and metal protecting and therefore, the expansion of the steel and metal fabrication sector is leading to increase in metalworking processes," says a TMR analyst. In addition, the rapid growth of the automotive sector worldwide is escalating the production of automobiles, thereby boosting the uptake of metalworking fluids. Improvements in technologies pertaining to these fluids are also stoking the growth of the market.

Environmental and Health Issues Due to Toxic Nature Hamper Growth Prospects

Due to the toxic nature of metalworking fluids, their increasing disposal is creating serious environmental issues. The rising environmental concerns are, thus, hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, these fluids pose risks to human health, which is compelling governments to enforce stringent regulations on the manufacturing and recycling of these fluids, which in turn is negatively impacting the growth of the market. The burgeoning usage of alloys of non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium in the aerospace industry is also keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential, as these alloys eliminate the use of metalworking fluids in the machining process. Nevertheless, the development of bio-based metalworking fluids is poised to provide a significant push to the market in the near future.

The above data has been derived from the report by TMR, titled "Metalworking Fluids Market (Application - Removal Fluids, Forming Fluids, Protecting Fluids, and Treating Fluids) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2024."

This report segments the global metalworking fluids market as follows:

Global Metalworking FluidsMarket, by Application

Removal Fluids

Forming Fluids

Protecting Fluids

Treating Fluids

Global Metalworking FluidsMarket, by Region

- North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

- Europe

U.K.

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

