Newly Announced Mobile App Drive It to Win Lets People Drive to Compete for Cash Prizes

The Innovative App will Encourage Safe Driving while Awarding People with Money and Prizes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / The founders of Move It or Lose It, a company that designs products that are meant to promote safe driving, healthy competition and physical fitness, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the new app Drive It to Win - drive to compete for cash prizes.

To watch a short video about Drive It to Win and learn more about how the clever app will promote safe driving, please check out https://goo.gl/8gSRQo.

As a company spokesperson noted, every morning, 123 million people get out of bed and get into their cars to drive to work. Unfortunately, in an effort to get through their boring commute as quickly as possible, some of these drivers engage in unsafe practices, including speeding, daydreaming and texting while behind the wheel.

In an effort to make driving as fun as possible, the founders of Move It or Lose It created the Drive It to Win app, which will allow them to compete against other drivers to win cash and prizes.

"Our app calculates the ideal time it takes for your chosen route. All you have to do is get there closer to the ideal time than the other competitors and you could win," the spokesperson said, adding that target times are based on speed limits and current traffic conditions and there is no phone interaction required while driving.

"Paying attention to your driving and driving safely, with traffic, results in your best chance of winning. If you're speeding and day dreaming, that's a sure fire way to come in last."

In order to help pay for the security testing for the app, as well as finish development of the iOS version and backend administration features, the founders of Move It or Lose It recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, they hope to raise $25,000 through crowdfunding, and help bring fun back to the morning commute.

About Drive It to Win:

