DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBSC), a designer, developer and manufacturer of Cannabis Analytical Tools and Devices, Cannabis Medical Delivery Systems and Personal Analytical Kits and Devices, announces today that the Company has developed a novel product medical device portfolio since acquiring Marutronics Medical Devices in February 2017. The company has developed three core platform technologies; CannaRAPID™, CannaNASAL™, and CannaDERME™, focused on precise dosing and controlled release of cannabinoid compounds for patients. CB Scientific's will be launching CannaRAPID, a sublingual cannabinoid delivery product, at the end of May 2017.

Why CB Scientific Developed CannaRAPID™

There are several inherent benefits of sublingual delivery of drugs such as fast absorption, avoidance of unwanted liver and gut microbiota metabolism on active drug. Further, as medical cannabis is going to be on mainstream medicine, there is an urgent need for a new dosage and delivery form that can improve patient compliance. Common complaints about the difficulty in swallowing tablets in the order of frequency of complaints are size, surface, form, and taste of tablets are common in various patient groups. Geriatric and pediatric patients and traveling patients who may not have ready access to water are most in need of easy swallowing dosage forms.

"Almost 50% of people suffer from some form of dysphagia, or difficulty in swallowing," said Bobban Subhadra, M.S., Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of CB Scientific. "Solid dosage forms that can be dissolved or suspended with water in the mouth for easy swallowing are highly desirable for the pediatric and geriatric population, as well as other patients who prefer the convenience of readily administered dosage forms, and that is reason why we come up with CannaRAPID," he added.

CB Scientific's sublingual product, CannaRAPID is a sugar-free Orally Disintegrating Tablet to deliver precise dose cannabinoids to neural tissues in a matter of seconds. The formulation is optimized with nanotechnology and tissue permeation enhancing molecules for faster absorption. CB Scientific is pairing up with clinical organizations and various clinical practitioners for conducting clinical studies using CannaRAPID for various indications such as stress and anxiety relief, cognitive focus, various kinds of pain, migraines etc.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific (www.cbscientific.com), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops and manufactures Life Science Analytical Tools and Devices, Medical Delivery Systems, laboratory services, personal analytical kits and devices and CBD hemp oil and nutraceutical formulations for growers, care takers, dispensaries and companies worldwide. CB Scientific is continuing to develop new technologies specifically for cannabis (hemp) analytics. CB Scientific believes every product sold to patients as "Medical Quality" should be inspected for health benefits, safety, consistency, purity, potency and packaged properly for distribution. CB Scientific has worked with many of the cannabis industry leaders in the country and have also been featured in cannabis industry publications including High Times Magazine, Culture and many trade publications, on-air interviews and panel discussions across the United States. CB Scientific's focus has been the education and safety of consumers combined with innovation to put power into the hands of the patients.

To request further information about CB Scientific, please email us at info@cbscientific.com, log onto our website at http://www.cbscientific.com or visit us on Twitter @cbscientific and Facebook at cbscientificinc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Media Contact:

CB Scientific Inc.

Http://www.cbscientific.com

info@cbscientific.com

(720) 370-3554

Twitter - @cbscientific

Facebook - cbscientificinc



