Fidelity European Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity European Values PLC - results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2017, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 62,425,541 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 11 March 2016.

- that the Company continue to carry on business as an investment trust.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837320