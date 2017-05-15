Spiky Massage Balls for Self-Therapy and Recovery are Officially Announced

The Spiky Massage Balls Feature Hundreds of Acupressure Nodules that Create the Kneading and Pressure Necessary for Healing

Thomas Spiros, a licensed massage therapist, yoga teacher and athlete, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of spiky massage balls for self-therapy and recovery.

To watch a short video of the spiky massage balls in action, please check out https://goo.gl/1LRMIS.





Through his work as a massage therapist, Spiros' clients use spiky massage balls in between their sessions with him to maximize their healing, reduce muscle dysfunction and increase their overall health and wellness. Spiros shows each of his clients how to use the spiky massage balls effectively, and he has been impressed by the way the self-therapy technique has helped people to heal and feel better.

These experiences inspired Spiros to launch his own line of spiky massage balls, and allow people to learn to do self-massage for muscle tension, pain relief, and as part of their exercise recovery program.

"For much of my life I have been searching for ways to alleviate my own pain, growing up with juvenile arthritis and muscle tension," Spiros said, adding that he created a healthy lifestyle combining nutrition, exercise, and regular massage.

"With time, money and patience, I was able to achieve a life free of chronic pain. With spiky massage balls, I discovered a way to enjoy a sensation similar to a deep tissue massage without the cost."

Spiky massage balls feature hundreds of acupressure nodules that create the kneading and pressure that is necessary for healing.

"The spiky massage balls are fun and easy to use. You don't need to take off your clothes- in fact, it's easier and better to wear a layer or two of loose fitted clothes. They can be used at any time and offer soothing relief. Put two in your gym bag or stash them away anywhere," Spiros said.

In order to help pay for additional inventory of the spiky massage balls, as well as cover the costs of brochures, creative design, advertising and other related expenses, Spiros recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise $40,000 through crowdfunding.

About spiky massage balls:

Spiky massage balls are a convenient, enjoyable and affordable way for people to treat muscle tension and relieve stress. Created by a licensed massage therapist, they will provide a sensation similar to deep tissue massage, only without the high cost. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/1LRMIS.

