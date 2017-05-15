Cynet Offers Free Cybersecurity Platform, Including Comprehensive Ransomware Protection, to UK-based Healthcare Institutions

TEL AVIV, Isreal, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the weekend's global WannaCry ransomware attacks, Cynet is offering a free license to its advanced detection, protection and response platform, including comprehensive ransomware protection, to hospitals, HMOs and other healthcare organizations in the United Kingdom.

Cynet, pioneers of the advanced threat detection and response platform (www.cynet.com ), announced today that it will be providing a free license to the Cynet 360 platform, including comprehensive ransomware protection, to any UK-based healthcare organization that requests assistance. The Cynet 360 platform and ransomware protection solution is geared towards organizations of at least 250 endpoints, and up to tens of thousands of endpoints.

NHS healthcare facilities in the UK were effectively crippled by Friday's attacks, whose fallout continues to be seen, especially as organizations brace for hackers' expected second version of the WannaCry ransomware - one that is said not to contain the 'kill switch' which allowed for the neutralization of the original ransomware worm.

Hospitals, pharmacies and doctors' offices that were attacked are dealing with the consequences, as those that were not attacked scramble to install Microsoft patch MS 17-010, which was put out in March.

The rapidly spreading ransomware, also known as WanaCrypt0r 2.0, WCry, and WannaCry, among other names, was spotted in the wildby Cynet security researchers early Friday.

"We work closely with healthcare organizations throughout the world and realize the immeasurable cost - both in human hardship and financial damage - that this ransomware can cause," said Cynet CEO Eyal Gruner. "We hope that organizations will take us up on this offer. We believe the fight to secure the cybersphere is part cooperation, part education, and part advanced technology - and we would like to share what we can in all of those."

Cynet's 24/7 CyOps team of security researchers continues to closely monitor developments of the ransomware, and organizations that have implemented the Cynet 360 platform have not been comprised by WannaCry.

The Cynet 360 platform ensures that an organization stays immune from attack without the need for updates, signatures, IOCs or modifications of any kind.

How Cynet 360 Stops WannaCry Ransomware

Cynet utilizes a behavioral analysis and correlation engine, protecting the endpoint and rapidly detecting and terminating WannaCry.

Cynet 360 deploys across tens of thousands of endpoints in as little as 2-hours, providing time critical security to largescale organizations.

The Cynet 360 platform's CyOps team provides 24/7 SOC monitoring for expert eyes-on-glass backup.

In addition to comprehensive ransomware protection, healthcare organizations utilizing the free license will have complimentary access to all the capabilities of the Cynet 360 platform including Endpoint Detection & Response, User & Entity Behavior Analytics, Network Analytics, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, Forensics, Deception and more.

To watch Cynet 360 stop WannaCry ransomware, visit our blog: https://www.cynet.com/blog-cynet-stops-wannacry-ransomware/

