

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the New York manufacturing sector has unexpectedly seen a modest contraction in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 1.0 in May from a positive 5.2 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



The index's pullback into negative territory came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to rise to a positive 7.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX