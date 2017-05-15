Family Friendly Fun Wild Weekend at The Bushcraft Show

ROSLISTON, England, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

When: 27-29 May 2017

Where: Beehive Woodland Lakes, Rosliston, Derbyshire

With only two weeks until The Bushcraft Show 2017 tickets are selling fast. For fire, foraging, flints and fun it really is the event to be at.

This year's Bushcraft Show is like no other. Visitors of all ages from around the world are digging out their tents and hammocks and preparing to travel to enjoy a jam-packed May Bank Holiday weekend of bushcraft and survival skills. Nowhere else will families meet and learn from so many great names in the same place over one weekend. Whether you're a bushcraft enthusiast, a beginner or simply wanting to learn more, there is something for everyone.

There is so much going on at this year's show, with a huge line up of guest speakers including Ray Mears, SAS survival legend, Lofty Wiseman, survival presenter and NY Times best-selling author of 'Bushcraft 101', Dave Canterbury, leading outdoorsman, Johan Skullman, as well as Richard Harpham, the human-powered adventurer who has completed 22 expeditions over 7,600 miles by canoe, kayak, bike and foot, to name but a few. It is guaranteed to be an experience of a lifetime in a fun, family-friendly environment.

Participants can try their hand at different skills through a range of workshops including flintknapping and primitive skills led by expert Will Lord, who will also deliver a children's bedtime storytelling session which includes hot chocolate and cookies. Alternatively, enthusiasts can try their hand at forging with Mastersmiths or a host of other activites run by numerous professionals at the show.

There's plenty of action on the water too, with raft building and races, zorbing, BCU 1 star paddling course, canoe and kayak masterclasses teaching advanced strokes and techniques, or paddle around the lake in a hired canoe or your own.

Other activities range from camp cooking to bush tucker, den building to fire twirling, archery to axe throwing, scavenger hunt to navigation and foraging, leather craft to spoon carving and many more fantastic activities, including evening entertainment, running throughout the whole weekend and with most included in the price of the great value for money ticket.

Sincere thanks to The Bushcraft Show 2017's official sponsors:

The Bushcraft Store

1948 Original Equipment

Woodland Ways

RJ Bushcraft

Fjällräven,

Frontier Bushcraft

Bushcraft and Survival Skills Magazine.



For more information visit: http://www.TheBushcraftShow.co.uk or call 0333-4567-123 (option 0)

The Bushcraft Show is run by Bushcraft & Survival Skills Magazine http://www.bushcraftmagazine.com