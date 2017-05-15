

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, has signed a deal with ride-sharing service Lyft to develop new autonomous vehicle technologies.



The companies noted that under their partnership, they would work together on new self-driving products and pilot projects.



Waymo reportedly said in a statement, 'We're looking forward to working with Lyft to explore new self-driving products that will make our roads safer and transportation more accessible. Lyft's vision and commitment to improving the way cities move will help Waymo's self-driving technology reach more people, in more places.'



Lyft, a rival to Uber, the world's biggest ride-hailing company, said it is partnering with Waymo to safely and responsibly launch self-driving vehicle pilots. 'Waymo holds today's best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world's best transportation,' it said.



Lyft is in competition with Uber among ride-hailing services in the United States, while Waymo is competing fiercely with Uber in the creation of technology for autonomous cars.



Waymo is in a lawsuit over Uber's alleged use of stolen Waymo trade secrets to develop such technology.



According to New York Times, the initial discussions about the partnership between Waymo and Lyft were started last summer. The talks involved Logan Green and John Zimmer, the founders and leaders of Lyft, and John Krafcik, the chief executive of Waymo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX