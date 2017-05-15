LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, monitoring, and cellular out-of-band products, today announced the IM7216-2-24E Infrastructure Manager, the newest addition to Opengear's flagship line of IM7200 remote management solutions. Opengear is making the announcement at Interop ITX, held May 15-19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where it will exhibit and provide product demonstrations at booth #139.

The IM7216-2-24E offers customers a built-in 24-port Gigabit switch embedded alongside a 16-port serial console server device. The flexible IM7216-2-24E is a complete solution for managing network infrastructure devices either through traditional console ports or over IP for service processors, PDUs, and UPSes. The release of the IM7216-2-24E replaces Opengear's IM4216-34, with the new model now offering superior performance, a more powerful CPU, increased RAM and bandwidth, and upgraded cellular technology with 4G connectivity available through multiple carriers.

Built for securely managing critical IT infrastructure in data centers and remote environments, the IM7216-2-24E -- like all IM7200 products -- includes Opengear's Smart OOB™ out-of-band management capabilities. The embedded Smart OOB technology provides reliable, remote access to network equipment regardless of physical location, and supplies the network intelligence required to troubleshoot and automatically remediate network disruptions.

Additional mission-critical capabilities standard across all IM7200 solutions include environmental monitoring, audit trail logging, Zero Touch Provisioning, and enterprise-grade security. All IM7200 devices also include redundant Gigabit ethernet/fiber connectivity, an embedded POTS modem, and an optional embedded cellular modem ready to utilize Opengear's Failover to Cellular™ technology for ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity.

Other solutions available from Opengear include the Remote Site Gateway ACM7004-5 and the Resilience Gateway ACM7004-5-LMx, which offers the same level of flexibility as the IM7216-2-24E in a compact form factor. Attendees at Interop ITX will have the opportunity to explore and demo the full slate of Opengear's solutions.

"This marks Opengear's seventh year at Interop in Las Vegas," said Todd Rychecky, VP Sales at Opengear. "We know from experience that businesses attending Interop really understand the critical need for remote management solutions in our always-on world, and we're particularly excited to announce the IM7216-2-24E this year. We invite organizations to Booth #139 to see how our Opengear's technology can provide the resilient network infrastructure and uninterrupted connectivity that businesses -- and their own customers -- demand."

About Opengear

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB™ technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

About Interop ITX

Interop ITX is the industry's most trusted independent Conference focused on Full Stack IT education for technology leaders. The event continues the 30 years Interop has dedicated to providing IT decision makers with a trusted environment to learn, collaborate and uncover new strategies and solutions they need to lead their teams and their businesses through constant change and disruption. Employed by a Conference-first model, Interop ITX offers both breadth and depth of content to a broad IT audience across core areas: Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Data & Analytics, DevOps, and Leadership & Professional Development. For more information, visit interopitx.com. Interop ITX is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.