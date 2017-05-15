TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Westcon-Comstor, the leading value-added global distributor of security, unified communications, network infrastructure and data center solutions, today announced that three executives were named to the prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

This year's honorees -- Patty Gray, vice president of global vendor management, Siobhan Byron, vice president and general manager of Westcon-Comstor Canada, and Carol Giles Neslund, vice president and general manager of the US Security Practice -- were selected by CRN editors for outstanding leadership, vision and their unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. [Tweet This]

The annual list is comprised of executives representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem.

"I'm very proud to know and work with these three outstanding leaders. Diversity is a key tenet for Westcon-Comstor and having strong executives like Patty, Siobhan and Carol helps us to make the right decisions and be more successful. Congratulations to all," said Dolph Westerbos, CEO of Westcon-Comstor.

Helping to Build a Better Channel

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees each year based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Byron has more than two decades of channel management experience and leads Westcon-Comstor's Canada operations. Last year she spearheaded a new partnership with Amazon Web Services in Canada and oversaw the distributor's opening of a new office and logistics center in Oakville, Ont.

Neslund leads Westcon-Comstor's team responsible for insuring vendors and solutions providers profitably grow their security business. She helped introduce six new security vendors last year and also enhanced the company's professional services, maintenance services and financial solutions to enhance a solution provider's value proposition to customers.

Gray leads Westcon-Comstor's global vendor management organization, responsible for driving the company's top global vendor partners as well as manufacturers looking to establish their channel presence through the Accelerate program. Launched seven years ago when she joined the global vendor management team, it continues to be a key to Westcon-Comstor's overall success.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

Byron, Gray, Neslund, and other 2017 Women of the Channel honorees will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

