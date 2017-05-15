CLEARWATER, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- VIPRE announced today that Marya Munir, senior director of channel marketing, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list, recognizing the industry veteran for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. [Tweet This]

Munir joined VIPRE in February 2017 to lead the company's strategic planning, partner enablement, worldwide channel programs, demand generation activities and go-to-market execution for all partners including solution providers, managed service providers and remote monitoring and management (RMM) partners. She is an accomplished marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in B2B marketing, demand generation, channel partner programs, partner enablement, marketing communications, lead nurture, content strategy and web marketing for the IT industry.

"Marya has always been a passionate advocate for channel partners and has a proven ability to design and launch innovative channel programs and tools that benefit all solution providers," said Jason Greenwood, chief revenue officer at VIPRE. "In just a few months at the company, she has helped to elevate VIPRE's channel relationships through successful and innovative marketing strategies. Her distinction among CRN's leading Women of the Channel is well deserved."

Upon joining VIPRE, Munir helped launch the VIPRE MSP Partner Program and was also instrumental in developing the new VIPRE partner portal that gives partners access to robust sales and marketing tools, license and order management, as well as deal registration, training and more.

The Women of the Channel honorees are recognized for their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel and include executives from technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About VIPRE

VIPRE delivers the best protection at the best price. It is the top-rated, award-winning endpoint security product for small and medium businesses, and home users. VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, simple to license and available at the best price, VIPRE provides the proactive advanced threat defense all users need to protect their data, and all VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com.

VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions developer backed by Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.ThreatTrack.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

