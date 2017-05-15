NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announces that it will host the LIGA 2017 - 2nd Annual "Sustainability Impact Conference" on Monday, June 12th from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm CST at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC). Each and every speaker at the conference is a strategic partner of LIG Assets and has a financial stake in the Company or otherwise benefit from LIG Assets operations. Additional conference details and the entire speaker list will be posted on its website at www.LeaderinGreenAssets.com, and will be updated from time to time prior to the conference date.

LIG Assets has confirmed that Chairman Aric Simons, recently acquired BGTV Direct President Marvin Baker, Partner and Renowned Environmentalist Robert Plarr, Strategic Partner Jim Gillis of Live Ship, and Mark Hammons from Precision Steel will all speak at the conference. Additionally, doctors and scientists from LIG Assets 20%-owned Earth Revival will speak about its stem cell / health & wellness centers, heath products, and state-of-the-art building materials / products. Speakers will further attest to their relationship and commitment to the new management team at LIG Assets, its strategic plans, advanced products, current respective industry climate, and further enable attendees to understand how these diverse resources will combine to change the the way we build, improve healthy living, extend life, save on utilities, and improve the environment.

It is anticipated that meetings scheduled in conjunction with the conference date will serve as a platform to initiate or expand agreements to further develop on new or current contracts. The size and scope of any significant agreements will be released in timely manner upon execution.

The conference is considered an "open house" as it will open its doors to anyone that wants to attend at no cost. However, since space is limited and lunch will be provided, we urge interested attendees to notify the Company, by email to Charles@LIGAssets.net, if they plan to attend.

LIG Assets Chairman Aric Simons stated, "This will be our second annual LIGA conference that is showcasing our products, partners, strategic partners and acquisitions that are establishing a foundation to grow LIGA and thus the return on investment for our valued investor base. If you are able, I highly urge you to attend because it will afford the opportunity to see the real manifestations of our varied yet connected operations and the truly amazing people in who are instrumental in deploying and coordinating the revolutionary technologies in a way that translates in a practical viable model. I believe 2017 will is the year that these technologies will transform from planning and design to tangible, profitable reality. Simons continued, "To see these disruptive, game changing technologies explained and demonstrated by those at the leading edge of their respective fields is an experience not to be missed and one LIGA is proud to present."

After 3 pm, CST, LIGA be making several announcements and there are plans to film the conference for broadcast either LIVE or for broadcast on LIGA's website at a later date for those who couldn't make it.

About the Nashville Entrepreneur Center

The Entrepreneur Center (EC) became the front door for entrepreneurs aspiring to create companies in Nashville with the opening of its flagship facility at 105 Broadway in August of 2010. In June of 2013, the EC moved to its current location in one of the many Trolley Barns on Rolling Mill Hill.

Originally a vision of the Partnership 2010 initiatives of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the EC began in 2007 with the mission of raising the quality of resources available to Nashville's entrepreneurial and small business communities. The EC represents a partnership of local and state government support, private interests and the Nashville business community at-large. Please visit www.EC.co for more information.

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center

41 Peabody Street

Nashville, TN 37210

Tel: (615) 873-1257

URL: www.EC.co

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Contact Information:

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:



LIG Assets, Inc.

President: Charles Gambino

Email: Charles@LIGAssets.net

URL: www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com



