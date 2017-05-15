BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- On Wednesday May 17, the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel will open its doors for an evening of legendary Boca flavor. Featuring five hotel restaurants - including the Renaissance's own Umbria Ristorante - as well as beer and wine tastings, A Taste of Discovery promises an evening of sips, bites and entertainment for the whole community to savor.

The event, which takes place from 5 to 7 p.m., will showcase the culinary creativity of the following hotels in and around Boca Raton:

Pullman Miami Airport Hotel

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

Fort Lauderdale Marriott North

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

Palm Beach Gardens Marriott

Guests arriving to the event will find their way to the pool, a resort-style sanctuary comprised of lush, tropical vegetation and a sparkling, lagoon-style pool complemented by one of Boca Raton's premier pool bars. By day, this outdoor venue serves up signature, handcrafted cocktails. By night, it transforms into a dazzling outdoor venue that is equal parts Florida retreat and cosmopolitan sophistication.

As guests mingle amid fragrant breezes and the sound of trickling water, they can indulge in a bounty of culinary presentations: Each property will compose three to four different chef's-choice samples. Attendees will be invited to vote for the one they like best with the winning restaurant partner receiving a "Fans' Favorite Food" award.

To complement the cuisine, A Taste of Discovery will also feature beer tastings by Funky Buddha and Barrel of Monks as well as wine tastings provided by Southern Wine & Spirits.

Rounding out the evening will be a diverse selection of entertainment, including DJ Ben Negrelli, who will be spinning tunes throughout the event. Local radio personalities Mo and Sally from the morning show on Kool 105.5 will emcee the evening, and a surprise celebrity guest will join the President of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce in bartending.

Committed to expressing its deep-seated belief in exploration and new experiences, Renaissance hotels around the world regularly host Global Day of Discovery events. As the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel puts its own decidedly delicious spin on this event, local business partners, Chamber of Commerce board members and local community members are all invited to join in the fun.

A Taste of Discovery will happen May 17, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3139318



