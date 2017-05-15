ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS), or DryShips or the Company, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that has taken delivery of the previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons Aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in the spot market.

Since the commencement of our acquisition program, in addition to the above, we have successfully taken delivery of a total of three vessels as follows:

On May 10, 2017, one Kamsarmax drybulk vessel built in 2014 of 81,918 deadweight tons.





On May 2, 2017, one Newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014 of 205,855 deadweight tons.





On April 27, 2017, one Aframax newbuilding tanker of 113,644 deadweight tons.

Mr. George Economou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We are very excited to have taken delivery of four newly acquired vessels at historical low prices. DryShips continue to execute the plan to diversify its fleet and can now begin to generate cash flows with high quality operations and services to its charterers."

About DryShips Inc.

The Company is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels, 3 of which are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels, 4 of which are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017; (iv) 1 very large crude carrier, which is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017; (v) 2 Aframax tankers;(vi) 1 Suezmax tanker expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017; (vii) 4 VLGCs which are expected to be delivered in June, September October and December of 2017; and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips' common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market where it trades under the symbol "DRYS."

Visit the Company's website at www.dryships.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with such safe harbor legislation.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the factors related to the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter rates, utilization of vessels and vessel values, failure of a seller or shipyard to deliver one or more vessels, failure of a buyer to accept delivery of a vessel, the Company's inability to procure acquisition financing, default by one or more charterers of the Company's ships, changes in demand for drybulk or LPG commodities, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers, scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in the Company's voyage and operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations, changes in the Company's relationships with the lenders under its debt agreements, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, international hostilities and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by DryShips Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F.

