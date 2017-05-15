SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Savari Inc., a leader in automotive V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) safety communication technology, today announced that the company has joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). Savari is the first V2X technology solution provider to join the group of leading automotive OEMs, automotive tier one system and component suppliers, and technology vendors.

5GAA was formed to accelerate the development and testing of advanced communications solutions like cellular-V2X for enabling connected cars to be fully automated. By joining the group, Savari is committed to contributing to the development of V2X standards across the automotive and mobile industries that will accelerate its commercial availability and global market penetration of this life-saving technology.

Cellular-V2X technology enables cars to communicate 10 times a second with other cellular-V2X enabled cars and roadside infrastructure. This V2X data is analyzed in real-time, providing the driver with a more detailed view of the driving environment and up to a three-second window for preventing an accident. Additionally, this data can be aggregated and further analyzed in the cloud and distributed over the cellular network to provide earlier alerts to all drivers of upcoming accidents, weather warnings, traffic patterns along with enhanced transportation data services to any cellular enabled vehicle. This significantly enhances the range of V2X safety applications, creating a wide area traveler information network for roadway warnings and alerts.

Cellular-V2X technology is essential to the rollout of V2X safety applications around the world. With its ability to broadcast V2X safety data to any vehicle, cities, counties, state DOTs and wireless carriers have increased incentives to rollout V2X-enabled roadside infrastructure today.

"We believe cellular-V2X technology plays a very important role in the widespread adoption of V2X. Savari's V2X hardware, safety applications and data services support either DSRC or cellular-V2X standards. We're pleased to join and collaborate with 5GAA's members on developing the standards for cellular-V2X communications, promoting interoperability across the industry, for connected and autonomous car applications," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.

"Savari is a pioneer in V2X communication technology, bringing 10 years of V2X market experience, over a dozen V2X smart city deployments and more than million lines of code for its V2X software. The company was a clear choice for us to add to the association. We believe cellular-V2X is one of the foundational technologies for the autonomous driving future and Savari's expertise will be essential," said Dino Flore, Director General at 5G Automotive Association.

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways smarter and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software for V2X environments to support a growing portfolio of intelligent transportation services. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bangalore, India. The company is comprised of a core team of industry veterans from the automotive, semiconductor, software and telecom industries. Savari is partnering with automotive OEMs, system integrators, chipset vendors and industry groups like the U.S. Department of Transportation. For more information, visit http://www.savari.net.

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association is a global association of companies that are engaged in the automotive industry, the ICT industry or the broader eco-system and value chain for vehicle and road transportation systems. The association develops, tests and promotes communications solutions, creating the framework for standardization and accelerating commercial availability and global market penetration. 5GAA is addressing society's connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as autonomous driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart city and intelligent transportation. For more information, visit http://www.5gaa.org.

