End-to-End Digital Transformation Will Drive Innovative Multiplay Service Delivery and Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that Telenet has selected Netcracker to be its strategic partner and initiate a comprehensive digital transformation to leverage its cable and wireless assets and deliver the most innovative services and outstanding customer experience to its more than 2 million customers.

This digital transformation program aims to:

Integrate its recent acquisition of BASE's 3 million wireless subscribers to create seamless, innovative multiplay offerings.

Deliver a simplified and consistent omnichannel experience.

Significantly enhance flexibility and time-to-market for new products.

Provide a superior quad-play experience to customers.

Bring together and centralize Telenet and BASE IT into one system.

Replace and consolidate several legacy BSS into a unified, end-to-end platform.

Reduce overall business support processes TCO (IT and operations costs).

Telenet, which is the largest cable broadband service provider in Belgium, provides a range of digital television, fixed and mobile services to residential and business customers across Belgium and Luxembourg.

As part of the program, Netcracker is providing its full suite of Customer and Revenue Management offerings, including its Customer Information and Order Management, Customer Care Problem Management, Retention and Loyalty Management, Contract SLA Management as well as its Call Center Desktop, Product Management and Lead Management. On the billing side, Netcracker will provide its Online Charging System, Converged Billing, Customer Billing Management, Collections Management and Voucher Management products. With embedded analytics, the above capabilities will help Telenet shorten time-to-market for new products and services, increase revenue from converged and third-party services, generate new revenue across both digital and physical channels, and improve customer retention and loyalty.

Netcracker's selection for its BSS capabilities is in addition to its currently existing OSS suite, enabling Telenet to create a full stack and drive unique IT benefits, including reduced capex, opex and IT spend across both business and operations sides of its organization.

"With our comprehensive, converged infrastructure and cutting-edge network, our customers expect the most digitalized offerings and an outstanding customer experience delivered consistently and in a personalized manner. This is the focus of this program," said Sam Lloyd, CIO at Telenet. "We have chosen Netcracker as a strategic partner due to its innovative offerings and its outstanding track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs on time and on budget."

"As a proven partner to Telenet on the OSS side and having delivered the operational transformation, we understand the unique requirements of its business and its customers," said Roni Levy, General Manager of EMEA at Netcracker. "By expanding this partnership to the customer and revenue management domain, we are excited to be part of Telenet's journey to become a next-generation digital service provider."

