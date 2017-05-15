A-Share Listed Telecommunications Equipment Companies - Growth of Telecommunications Terminal Equipment has Slowed Down - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Telecommunications equipment is an important infrastructure of the information telecommunications industry. As one of the fastest growing industries in the recent decade in China, the industry is going through transformations in product structure, manufacturing mode and industry ecology.

In 2016, the production of the industry grew fast. The production volume of mobile phones was 2.1 billion, increasing by 13.6%. This included 1.5 billion smart phones, increasing by 9.9% and accounting for 74.7% of the total production. A total of 340.84 million channels of mobile communication base station equipment were produced, increasing by 11.1% YOY. The export delivery value increased by 3.4% YOY.

In terms of market segments of telecommunications equipment, in 2016, the size of optical telecommunications equipment was estimated at CNY 89.5 billion, increasing by 5.6% YOY and accounting for 33.4%. The market size of mobile communication equipment was CNY 138.27 billion, accounting for 51.6% and that of Internet telecommunications equipment was CNY 40.2 billion, accounting for 15.0%.

According to this report, the telecommunications equipment industry will grow slowly in the years to come. With the saturation of Chinese 4G users, the growth of telecommunications terminal equipment has slowed down and so has the demand for telecommunications systems. Although China's telecommunications equipment industry is faced with complex competitions, its international competitiveness will still be enhanced and therefore the export will grow steadily.



Companies Mentioned



Datang Telecom Technology

Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group

Routon Electronic

Beijing Xinwei Technology Group

Hengtong Optic-electric

Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology

Shanghai Potevio

Fujian Start Group

Join-In (Holding)

Cec Corecast Corporation Limited

Eastern Communications

Insigma Technology

Universal Scientific Industrial ( Shanghai )

) Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics

ZTE Corporation

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Financial Indexes



2. Summary of Income Statement



3. Summary of Balance Sheet



4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement



