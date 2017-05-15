CAS Powers Research for Charles River Laboratories and Top Contract Research Organizations Worldwide

Charles River Laboratories provides researchers continued access to the comprehensive scientific content available in SciFinder

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and Charles River Laboratories agreed to a multi-year agreement for SciFinder, ensuring the organization's scientists can efficiently access the extensive CAS collection of the most complete and accurate scientific information available.

SciFinder is the world-renowned scientific research discovery solution that provides unlimited access to the authoritative content collection from CAS. CAS scientists curate disclosed chemistry and related scientific research to ensure unparalleled quality, creating relationships and deriving insights from data that are missed by technology applications alone. With powerful search functionality available in SciFinder, scientists at Charles River Laboratories leverage those connections and insights to quickly and efficiently answer complex research questions.

"We're pleased to use SciFinder as one of the many tools and technologies we employ to support the development of new therapeutics," said Kate Hilyard, Corporate Vice President of Global Discovery, Charles River Laboratories.

Charles River Laboratories provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

"We have great respect for the amazing research being done by Charles River Laboratories, and we are simply delighted they continue to rely on SciFinder to help improve people's lives," said Craig W. Stephens, CAS vice president, sales. "Charles River joins a long list of CROs around the world that benefit from faster, more accurate results with SciFinder."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is dedicated to the ACS vision of improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry. The CAS team of highly trained scientists finds, collects, and organizes all publicly disclosed substance information, creating the world's most valuable collection of content that is vital to innovation worldwide. Scientific researchers, patent professionals and business leaders around the world rely on a suite of research solutions from CAS that enables discovery and facilitates workflows to fuel tomorrow's innovation.