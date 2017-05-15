Centina Discusses Operators' Focus on Assuring Virtual Services and the Complexities of Drone Technology in an SDN/NFV World

Centina Systems, the leading innovator in strategic assurance and network performance management solutions, will address questions about assuring IoT and offering key business and network models for operators around the globe at TM Forum Live! 2017. This year, Centina is a key participant on a leading Catalyst and speaker at the event taking place from May 15-18 in Nice, France.

Centina's vSure™ platform plays a critical role in assuring the Catalyst project, "A Platform for IoT and Anything as a Service" at the event. The Company will demonstrate the Drones-as-a-Service use case, and vSure™ will monitor the complete service chain from orchestration platform to drone. The objective of this Catalyst is to deliver agility, experience, and efficiency to service providers looking to roll out IoT as a service model. The Catalyst will expose TM Forum Open APIs to 3rd party developers to create new revenue streams enabled by network slicing, edge computing, and a service marketplace.

The Catalyst, championed by Vodafone, will also feature contributions from Huawei, Infosys, and InverCloud. The Catalyst will be on display in the event's "Agile Business IT" Catalyst Zone.

Centina's contribution looks at the opportunities in, and complexities of, assuring IoT-based services, and establishes an end-to-end assurance system as part of the overall platform that avoids service disruption or complicated interfaces.

In addition, Centina's David Warnock, Director of Sales and Solutions EMEA, will speak on the "Orchestrating a 'Developers Drone as a Service' Platform Based Business Model for SDN/NFV with Open APIs" panel on Wednesday, May 17th at 2:45pm. Mr. Warnock will contribute a unique strategic assurance perspective on integrating drone technology with SDN/NFV.

To learn more about the Catalyst or to schedule a demo at TM Forum Live!, please contact David Warnock.

About Centina Systems

Centina Systems is a global leader in network performance and strategic assurance solutions for communications service providers globally. The company's vSure™ product suite helps operators transition to virtualized services by providing the assurance they need to deliver improved levels of service across traditional, hybrid, and virtual network environments. For more information, visit www.centinasystems.com.

