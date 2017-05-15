Yatra Appoints Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra.com (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading online travel company, today announced Ranbir Kapoor, a Bollywood Superstar, as its new brand ambassador. Ranbir's passion for travelling and his immense fan following amongst the Indian population is an excellent fit for Yatra, which recently unveiled its new brand identity conveying the delivery of a seamless and diverse travel experience.

This association with Ranbir is timed perfectly with Yatra's next phase of growth which is to establish itself as a travel marketplace having all services related to travel such as flights, hotels, holidays, buses, trains, cabs, homestays, activities, etc.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra.com said, "We are proud to have Ranbir Kapoor as part of the Yatra family. His vibrant persona and pan-India appeal makes him an ideal fit for our brand. With the recent launch of our new brand identity, I believe that this association has come at the right time. Just like Ranbir, our brand is, now, more contemporary, youthful and technologically advanced. We are confident that with Ranbir as our endorser, we will strengthen our brand appeal across the length and breadth of the country and take Yatra to even greater heights."

Speaking on the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am delighted to be associated with Yatra.com, which has been a preferred travel partner for millions of Indian customers. I am an avid traveller myself and travel has played an important part in my films. So a partnership with a travel brand like Yatra was a natural fit for me. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and am looking forward to a longand fulfilling 'Yatra' with the brand."

Yatra Online, Inc., the parent company of Yatra.com, recently listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker YTRA. Yatra has the largest inventory of over 62,000 hotels in India and is also one of the biggest homestay aggregators with over 3000 homestays across 130 cities within India.

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd which is based in Gurgaon, India and is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 62,000 hotels in India and over 500,000+ hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimised WAP site and applications, a multi-lingual call centre, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra Travel Express stores.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted e-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the award for 'First Prize - Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in July 2016.

