VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Available today, THE 4 BILLION DOLLAR TWEET, by Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, shows that social media drives the global media agenda -- whether that's in politics, entertainment, or commerce. For leaders, not being on social media is like saying you don't want a seat at the table. Yet for many, according to Holmes, social is an afterthought or something left to others.

"For company leaders, not understanding social media now represents a serious business liability," says Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. "Being able to personally leverage platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is a foundational leadership skill. The question is no longer if leaders can afford to be on social, but whether they can afford not to."

"The elephant in the room for a lot of leaders is, 'What happens if I make a mistake?'" adds Holmes. "There is no safety net, which is both the power... and the peril. We all make mistakes, but what sets true leaders apart is the ability to own them."

THE 4 BILLION DOLLAR TWEET is the perfect handbook for busy CEOs and company leaders. It's fast to read, like a Tweet. By the time you finish it, you're up to speed on why social media matters -- and more importantly, you have a strategic framework for how to get started.

For the socially savvy, this book will help your boss finally understand the power of social -- because in today's business world, social media fluency is quite simply the most important communication skill of our time.

THE 4 BILLION DOLLAR TWEET is available exclusively through Amazon.

About Ryan Holmes

Ryan Holmes is the founder and CEO of Hootsuite, the world's most widely used social relationship platform, with 15-million-plus users, including more than 800 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recognized as an authority on digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and social media, Ryan regularly shares his insights in Inc., Fast Company, and the Wall Street Journal. He ranks as one of the top 20 global Influencers on LinkedIn and as a leading CEO influencer on Facebook and Twitter.

