Designed for Data Vault 2.0, Data Vault Express Automates the Design, Creation, and Operation of Enterprise Data Vaults to Reduce IT Delivery Time, Effort and Risk.

WhereScape, the leading provider of analytics automation software, today announced WhereScape Data Vault Express™ at the Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC2017) in Stowe, Vermont. Data Vault Express is an integrated platform for quickly designing, building and operating enterprise Data Vaults that leverages the Data Vault 2.0 system of business intelligence.

"Data is driving value creation in ways we had not imagined just a few years ago," said Mike Magalsky, Enterprise Data Architect, Micron. "Once our teams have collected the necessary business knowledge, working with WhereScape has cut our engineering time down significantly. In fact, implementation time is now possible within one hour, immediately increasing our value proposition for customers. This enables us to move right to prototype and deliver it to the users quickly so they can see the data and visualize it. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a prototype is worth a million."

Data Vault 2.0 harnesses parallel database processing for large data sets and provides IT teams with an extensible approach to design that enables agile development. WhereScape Data Vault Express is an integrated platform designed specifically for use with Data Vault 2.0 and offers easy-to-use automated design, creation and operational Data Vault tools, up-to-date documentation, native code generation, and change management capabilities. It provides organizations the ability to move away from costly, lengthy and risky do-it-yourself approaches to deliver business-ready analytical systems in hours instead of months.

"IT teams continuously wrestle with delivering solutions at a pace fast enough to answer the intelligence needs of the business today, while ensuring their implemented infrastructure will also position them to quickly respond as business evolves in the future," said Mark Budzinski, CEO of WhereScape. "WhereScape Data Vault Express automates the entire end-to-end process of fully implementing and leveraging Data Vault 2.0. With Data Vault Express, IT teams can cut their delivery time of Data Vault-based analytics solutions by two-thirds, ultimately empowering business leaders to make complex business decisions faster."

WhereScape Data Vault Express™ includes Data Vault 2.0 enabled-versions of:

WhereScape® 3D, a design tool for quickly designing and reality testing your Data Vault and analytics projects.

WhereScape® RED, an integrated development environment for rapidly building, deploying, managing, and updating your Data Vault.

"When developing business systems, the Data Vault 2.0 architecture offers a compelling solution to business and technical problems alike," said Dan Linstedt, WWDVC host and Data Vault Founder. "WhereScape Data Vault Express can reduce the complexity and costs associated with building and updating Data Vaults to meet the standard, and dramatically shorten the learning curve for teams new to the Data Vault methodology."

"WhereScape Data Vault Express enables and simplifies applying the Data Vault 2.0 standard for many IT organizations who want to improve the agility of their data warehouse, but are uncertain of success due to a lack of resources, knowledge or time," said Dr. Barry Devlin, founder and principal of 9sight Consulting.

Further supporting today's announcement, WWDVC 2017 attendees will participate in a hands-on lab using Data Vault Express to automate and generate Data Vault 2.0 solutions. WhereScape customer Micron Technology will also relay their experience during the conference as to how Data Vault has performed on high-volume, fast-moving sets of data on the Teradata platform using WhereScape automation software.

