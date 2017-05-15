Dialog Will Use Netcracker's Customer Billing Management Solution to Bill Across All Residential and B2B Lines of Business

Netcracker Technology announced today that Dialog Axiata, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad, has expanded its partnership with Netcracker by using Netcracker's Customer Billing Management solution to consolidate billing across all lines of business into a single platform. This expansion will bring Dialog's retail and enterprise fixed-line subscribers onto Netcracker's BSS, which already bills for Dialog's GSM, digital TV and Wi-Fi lines of business.

The consolidation of all billing processes onto Netcracker's Customer Billing Management solution will enable Dialog to open new revenue opportunities by offering converged services that span across several lines of business. The solution will also help Dialog deliver a better customer experience, bring new services to market faster and reduce opex due to the need to manage fewer systems.

"Consistency across all lines of business and minimizing the number of systems required enables us to offer new digital services faster and provide innovative bundles that our customers expect," said Anthony Rodrigo, Group Chief Information Officer at Dialog. "Netcracker's proven ability to deliver a comprehensive revenue management solution allows us to consolidate on a single billing platform and offer a better customer experience."

"The expanding market for digital services is encouraging service providers around the world to consolidate and streamline processes, systems and applications that may have been traditionally separated," said Loh John Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC at Netcracker. "Our expansion with Dialog underscores this trend and validates our ability to enable the operational transformation required when becoming a digital service provider."

For more information on Netcracker's BSS, please contact Joanna Larivee at Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005474/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Joanna Larivee, +1-781-419-3374

Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com

or

SmartMark Communications for Netcracker

Juliet Shavit, +1-215-504-4272

jshavit@smartmarkusa.com